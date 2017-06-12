Yuma border patrol agents arrest 2 convicted felons
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents recently arrested two adult males during separate incidents for illegal re-entry into the United States after being previously convicted of felony charges and removed from the country. "These arrests amply demonstrate our commitment to securing our nation's borders and our community from criminals of all types," said Chief Patrol Agent Anthony J. Porvaznik.
