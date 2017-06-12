Woman who sent texts urging suicide guilty of manslaughter

Michelle Carter cries while flanked by defense attorneys Joseph Cataldo, left, and Cory Madera, after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy III, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Bristol Juvenile Court in Taunton, Mass. FILE - In this Monday, June 12, 2017 file photo, Michelle Carter stands as court is in recess at the end of the day at her trial in Taunton, Mass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.