'We were remaking the rules': Rock icons recall 1967 summer
The Summer of Love in 1967 marked a turning point in rock and roll history: It introduced America to the exciting new sounds coming out of San Francisco's local music scene. There was the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Quicksilver Messenger Service, Big Brother and the Holding Company, which launched Janis Joplin's career, and Country Joe and the Fish, another signature band of the era.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|50 years after Loving: Interracial couples stil...
|7 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|Trikebikergirl
|16
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May 26
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 26
|NMaranto
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC