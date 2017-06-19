Utility oversight panel won't Ok Aps election spending query
Four Arizona Corporation Commissioners have rejected a request from the fifth member to allow him to subpoenas records of political spending by the state's largest utility. The commissioners rejected Republican Bob Burns' request on Tuesday.
