UK prosecutors ponder charges in Hillsborough stadium deaths
In this April 15, 1989 file photo a lone soccer supporter sits by the damaged fencing at Hillsborough Stadium, in Sheffield, England. British prosecutors on Wednesday June 28, 2017, are set to announce whether they plan to lay charges in the deaths of 96 people in the Hillsborough stadium crush _ one of Britain's worst-ever sporting disasters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|50 years after Loving: Interracial couples stil...
|Jun 13
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|Trikebikergirl
|16
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May '17
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May '17
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May '17
|Another good nurse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC