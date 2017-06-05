The Latest: Suspect's former lawyer saddened by stabbing

This undated photo provided by the Colton Police Department shows Nicole Darrington Clark, 43. Clark is a fugitive, being sought by authorities who say a 6-month-old girl was slain and her sister and mother were critically wounded in a stabbing they suspect was carried out by Clark, the little girls' grandmother, in an attack Monday morning, June 5, 2017, in the family's Colton, Calif., home. Colton, Calif., police investigate the scene where a 6-month-old baby was killed and her sister and mother were hospitalized in critical condition after a stabbing attack at their apartment in Colton Monday, June 5, 2017.

