The Latest: Suspect's former lawyer saddened by stabbing
This undated photo provided by the Colton Police Department shows Nicole Darrington Clark, 43. Clark is a fugitive, being sought by authorities who say a 6-month-old girl was slain and her sister and mother were critically wounded in a stabbing they suspect was carried out by Clark, the little girls' grandmother, in an attack Monday morning, June 5, 2017, in the family's Colton, Calif., home. Colton, Calif., police investigate the scene where a 6-month-old baby was killed and her sister and mother were hospitalized in critical condition after a stabbing attack at their apartment in Colton Monday, June 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May 26
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 26
|NMaranto
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May '17
|Lyons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC