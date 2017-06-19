The Latest: Mayor: deadly fire distracted from sex scandal
Oakland's mayor says she agrees with a report concluding that city leaders failed to adequately monitor a police sex misconduct investigation. Mayor Libby Schaaf said Wednesday her primary focus shifted away from the investigation in December and January when she and other city officials were tied up dealing with a fire at an illegally converted warehouse that killed three dozen people.
