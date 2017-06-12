The Latest: Man arrested in connection with Los Angeles fire

LA City Fire Captain Tim Gill pulls hose during mop up at the scene in the 400 block of Heliotrope Drive in East Hollywood Monday, June 12, 2017, after a fire heavily damaged an apartment building under construction and also damaged an adjacent apartment building, a garage and a house. Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 45 minutes with 1 minor injury to a firefighter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.