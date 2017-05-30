The Latest: Fisher grateful to be OK after crash, DUI arrest
The Latest on the arrest of former Los Angeles Lakers player and ex-New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher : Former Los Angeles Lakers player and ex-New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher and Basketball Wives" reality star Gloria Govan say they are grateful to be OK after a crash that led to Fisher's arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. They said they were "beyond grateful that we are both OK and no one else was involved."
