The Latest: Cosby's accuser, wife see defense's argument

Bill Cosby's chief accuser and his wife sat feet apart as lawyers delivered closing arguments in his trial on charges he sexually assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004. Andrea Constand watched from the front row of the packed courtroom gallery on Monday as Cosby's lawyers spent nearly two hours seizing on inconsistencies in her story in a final push for acquittal.

