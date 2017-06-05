The Latest: Changes to Davis Cup, Fed Cup proposed by ITF
Davis Cup singles matches would be reduced to best-of-three-sets instead of the current best-of-five under a proposal recommended by the International Tennis Federation board of directors. Other possible changes that will be voted on in August include that Davis Cup and Fed Cup finalists will have the right to host first-round matches the following year, and the costs paid by host nations will be cut.
