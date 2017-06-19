The Latest: Black bears behind 2 fatal Alaska maulings
Officials with Pogo Mine located near Fairbanks say one contract employee was mauled to death Monday and a second received non-life-threatening injuries in an attack at an exploration site. The mine says in a statement that the two worked for a contractor hired to take geological samples at the underground gold mine about 90 miles southeast of Fairbanks.
