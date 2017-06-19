Teens accused of hate crime in attack on street performer
Three New Hampshire teenagers who police say assaulted and yelled racial slurs at a popular street performer in Boston who plays music while dressed as a bear could face hate crime charges. The three boys appeared in court Monday on charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct.
