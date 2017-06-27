Suspect in armed robbery enters plea agreement

One of the four suspects charged in connection to an armed robbery of a man standing on a street corner earlier this year pleaded guilty to the offense in a plea agreement with prosecutors Wednesday morning in Yuma County Superior Court. During what was a change of plea hearing before Superior Court Judge David Haws, Andres Cedeno, who remains in custody on a $50,000 cash-only bond, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of means of transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.