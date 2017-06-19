Surgeon charged with child sex abuse ...

Surgeon charged with child sex abuse suspected for years

Northern California prosecutors say a brain surgeon charged with sexually abusing children had been suspected of molesting youngsters for years and sought to impregnate women to create more victims. The Santa Cruz district attorney's office made those allegations in court papers filed Friday arguing against bail.

