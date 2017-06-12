Summer heat warning issued for Yuma

Yuma residents should watch themselves, their families, their friends, neighbors, animals, air conditioners, and vehicles as the first severe heat wave of the summer sears through the weekend and brings the potential for hitting 120 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Wednesday for Yuma and La Paz counties, along with eastern Riverside County in California.

