Sheriff's deputy among 8 killed in Miss. lauded as 'a hero'
Motorcycle police from throughout Mississippi and neighboring Louisiana lead the procession of lawmen and family and friends of the late Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy William Durr, as his hearse left the Easthaven Baptist Church in Brookhaven, Miss., following funeral services Thursday, June 1, 2017. Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and others are saluting a sheriff's deputy who was among the eight people killed in a series of shootings Saturday and Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May 26
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 26
|NMaranto
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May 3
|Lyons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC