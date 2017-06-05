Settlement conference OK'd in shooting death

The attorney for the Yuma man accused in the January 2016 shooting death of a 15-year-old boy who was riding in a vehicle, asked a for a settlement conference Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court. In making the request, attorney Michael Donovan, who represents 18-year-old Christopher Carreno, said he thought it would be beneficial for all the parties involved in the case.

