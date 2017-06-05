Settlement conference OK'd in shooting death
The attorney for the Yuma man accused in the January 2016 shooting death of a 15-year-old boy who was riding in a vehicle, asked a for a settlement conference Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court. In making the request, attorney Michael Donovan, who represents 18-year-old Christopher Carreno, said he thought it would be beneficial for all the parties involved in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May 26
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 26
|NMaranto
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May '17
|Lyons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC