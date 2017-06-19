Seattle officer in fatal shooting: 'I don't have a taser'
Charleena Lyles's aunt Laurie Davis and oldest sister Monika Williams hold each other as several dozen people attend a vigil outside the apartment building where Charleena Lyles lived, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Seattle police are investigating the fatal shooting by two officers of the woman family members say was pregnant and struggling with mental health issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|50 years after Loving: Interracial couples stil...
|Jun 13
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|Trikebikergirl
|16
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May 26
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 26
|NMaranto
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May '17
|Lena Tsosie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC