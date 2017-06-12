Scott's homer leads Greenville to 14-5 win over Rome
Ryan Scott hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 14-5 win over the Rome Braves on Friday. The home run by Scott capped a four-run inning and gave the Drive a 4-2 lead after Mitchell Gunsolus scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.
