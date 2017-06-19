Saved from the heat: Yuma groups offer water, cooling stations
As Yuma crawls through the summer which officially only began Wednesday, several organizations are offering water and cooling stations in the hottest part of the day, getting water and food to people who in many cases don't have access to shelter from the brutal heat. The Salvation Army circulates a mobile cooling van around the parks on the northwest side of Yuma, providing water and snacks to anyone who needs or wants them, every day the temperature gets over 100 degrees.
