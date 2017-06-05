Rough terrain shapes attack on wildfire on Kendrick Mountain
Officials say terrain on a northern Arizona mountain is too steep and tangled with dead and down trees for fire crews to directly attack the fire so they'll use indirect approaches. The incident management team assigned to the fire that lightning started Thursday on Kendrick Mountain located 17 miles northwest of Flagstaff says crews will prepare fire lines away from the actual fire and also burn fuel in advance of the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May 26
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 26
|NMaranto
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May '17
|Lyons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC