Rinehart to exit city government, join Yuma Community Food Bank

After six years with the Yuma city government, Deputy City Administrator Ricky Rinehart will be leaving his post there at the end of the month. He has accepted a position as the director of operations for the Yuma Community Food Bank, starting July 1. "I look forward to continuing to serve my community through this new opportunity," Rinehart said, noting that in spite of some rumors, he was not forced out or terminated.

