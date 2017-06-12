Q&A: What's next in the legal fight over the travel ban

In this May 15, 2017, file image made from a C-SPAN video, Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall, standing at left, presents his arguments during a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Seattle, Monday, May 15, 2017. On Monday a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.