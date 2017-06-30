Prosecutors bring charges in Phoenix serial killing case
A former city bus driver has been formally charged with murder in a string of random killings that plagued a Phoenix neighborhood last year. Aaron Saucedo has been jailed since he was indicted in April in another murder case.
