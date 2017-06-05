Prescott man arrested in a domestic violence assault case

County sheriff's officials say deputies took 34-year-old Zachary Neal Vasquez into custody Saturday night on suspicion of aggravated assault, kidnapping, disorderly conduct, endangerment and preventing use of a phone during an emergency. Sheriff's officials say Vasquez is accused of choking and beating his wife, refusing to let her leave their home and smashing her cellphone to prevent a call for help.

