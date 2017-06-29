Pregnant woman who overdosed on heroin charged with assault
This undated photo provided by the Butler County Prison in Butler, Pa., shows Kasey Dischman of Evans City, Pa., arraigned Wednesday, June 28, 2017, on a single first-degree felony count of aggravated assault on an unborn child and sent to the Butler County jail, unable to post $500,000 bond. Authorities say Dischman, roughly seven months pregnant, overdosed on heroin June 23, 2017, causing doctors to deliver Dischman's infant girl using a premature cesarean section the next day.
