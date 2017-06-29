Pregnant woman who overdosed on heroi...

Pregnant woman who overdosed on heroin charged with assault

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

This undated photo provided by the Butler County Prison in Butler, Pa., shows Kasey Dischman of Evans City, Pa., arraigned Wednesday, June 28, 2017, on a single first-degree felony count of aggravated assault on an unborn child and sent to the Butler County jail, unable to post $500,000 bond. Authorities say Dischman, roughly seven months pregnant, overdosed on heroin June 23, 2017, causing doctors to deliver Dischman's infant girl using a premature cesarean section the next day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 50 years after Loving: Interracial couples stil... Jun 13 Hostis Publicus 5
Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08) Jun 9 Trikebikergirl 16
Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12) May 31 Musikologist 17
News Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton... May '17 DYWBMBB 1
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) May '17 Husky 182
News 10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H... May '17 Lena Tsosie 2
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May '17 Another good nurse 2
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,269 • Total comments across all topics: 282,125,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC