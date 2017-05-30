One arrested after shots fired in Yuma

2017-05-30

According to the Yuma Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 8th Street and 5th Avenue around 1:41 a.m. Thursday. An initial investigation revealed two shots were fired from one vehicle to another vehicle, which had a 31-year-old female inside.

