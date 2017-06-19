Oklahoma doctor charged in opioid deaths of 5 patients

An Oklahoma doctor was charged Friday with second-degree murder in the overdose deaths of at least five patients from the powerful painkillers and other drugs she prescribed, often in combinations that made up an addict's "holy trinity" of pills, state investigators said. Oklahoma's attorney general announced five second-degree murder counts against Regan Nichols, whose patients died while she worked at a Midwest City clinic.

