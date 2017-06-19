Nemechek wins at Iowa for 2nd straight NASCAR Truck victory
John Hunter Nemechek raced to his second straight NASCAR Camping World Truck victory, taking the lead with his six laps left Friday night at Iowa Speedway. Nemechek took four new tires during the final caution.
