Murder trial likely to be delayed for man accused of blast
A man accused of detonating a homemade explosive device outside a federal building in Arizona will likely face a delay in his trial on an unrelated murder charge in Pinal County. Abdullatif Aldosary's trial on the murder charge, scheduled for August, was expected to be postponed because he was appointed a new attorney last month, The Casa Grande Dispatch reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May 26
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 26
|NMaranto
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May '17
|Lyons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC