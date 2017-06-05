Minnesota officer says motorist had h...

Minnesota officer says motorist had hand on gun when shot

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

In this May 30, 2017, file photo, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez stands outside the Ramsey County Courthouse while waiting for a ride in St. Paul, Minn. Opening statements are expected to begin Monday, June 5, 2017, in the trial for officer Yanez, who is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights in July 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08) 6 hr Trikebikergirl 16
Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12) May 31 Musikologist 17
News Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton... May 26 DYWBMBB 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... May 26 NMaranto 1
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) May 23 Husky 182
News 10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H... May 15 Lena Tsosie 2
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May 15 Another good nurse 2
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,178 • Total comments across all topics: 281,648,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC