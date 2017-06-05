Minnesota officer says motorist had hand on gun when shot
In this May 30, 2017, file photo, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez stands outside the Ramsey County Courthouse while waiting for a ride in St. Paul, Minn. Opening statements are expected to begin Monday, June 5, 2017, in the trial for officer Yanez, who is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights in July 2015.
