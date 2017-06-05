MCAS-Yuma pilot Moghbali is candidate for astronaut
Maj. Jasmin Moghbeli, a pilot stationed at Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma, was introduced at an event attended by Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday as one of NASA's 12 astronaut candidates for 2017. Maj. Jasmin Moghbeli, a pilot stationed at Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma, was introduced at an event attended by Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday as one of NASA's 12 astronaut candidates for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May 26
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 26
|NMaranto
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May '17
|Lyons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC