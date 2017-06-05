MCAS-Yuma pilot Moghbali is candidate for astronaut

Maj. Jasmin Moghbeli, a pilot stationed at Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma, was introduced at an event attended by Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday as one of NASA's 12 astronaut candidates for 2017. Maj. Jasmin Moghbeli, a pilot stationed at Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma, was introduced at an event attended by Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday as one of NASA's 12 astronaut candidates for 2017.

