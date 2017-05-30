Man gets 13-year term for fatal shoot...

Man gets 13-year term for fatal shooting of teen at party

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a deadly shooting at a 2016 party in Phoenix. Dillon Archuleta was sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Jesse Abrega in an apartment during a party attended by dozens of people.

