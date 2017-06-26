Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in killing of Baby Doe
In this May 22, 2017, file photo, Michael McCarthy watches as jury selection begins for his murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. McCarthy was convicted Monday, June 26 of second-degree murder in the death of Bella Bond who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on the shores of a Boston Harbor island.
