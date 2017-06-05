Man charged in death of Australian tourist in San Francisco
Prosecutors say a Southern California man accused of killing an Australian tourist in a fight in San Francisco has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault and battery. KCBS reports 34-year-old David Murillo of Hesperia is set to be arraigned Tuesday on the charges related to the death of Matthew Bate of Australia's Woolner Northern Territory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May 26
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 26
|NMaranto
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May '17
|Lyons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC