Man arrested in assault of Yuma police officer

A 22-year-old man has been booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for allegedly assaulting a Yuma police officer who was attempting to place him under arrest late Wednesday night. According to Officer Janet Sanchez, a police department spokesperson, the incident happened at approximately 11 p.m., after an officer stopped a man who was walking in the 400 Block of South 3rd Avenue.

