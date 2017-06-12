Man arrested for uploading "Deadpool" to his Facebook page
In this Feb. 8, 2016 file photo, actor Ryan Reynolds, center, poses with writers Rhett Reese, left, and Paul Wernick at a special fan screening of "Deadpool" at the AMC Empire Times Square in New York. Federal prosecutors say a man was arrested in central California for allegedly uploading the Marvel film "Deadpool" to his Facebook page days after its February 2016 release.
