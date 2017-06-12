Man arrested for uploading "Deadpool" to his Facebook page

In this Feb. 8, 2016 file photo, actor Ryan Reynolds, center, poses with writers Rhett Reese, left, and Paul Wernick at a special fan screening of "Deadpool" at the AMC Empire Times Square in New York. Federal prosecutors say a man was arrested in central California for allegedly uploading the Marvel film "Deadpool" to his Facebook page days after its February 2016 release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.