Madrid Open owner won't hand out trophies, upset with WTA

Madrid Open organizer Ion Tiriac said Tuesday he won't award any more trophies at his tournament because he is upset by the way his friend Ilie Nastase has been treated by the WTA. In an open letter to WTA CEO Steve Simon, Tiriac said he has decided not to hand out gold, diamond and solid silver replicas to winners of the women's event following "aggressive public commentaries" by the WTA.

