Justin Thomas shoots 63, trails Brian Harman by 1 at US Open
Brian Harman hits a drive on the 10th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. Brian Harman reacts after his birdie on the ninth hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|50 years after Loving: Interracial couples stil...
|Jun 13
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|Trikebikergirl
|16
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May 26
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 26
|NMaranto
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May '17
|Lena Tsosie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC