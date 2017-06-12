Jury in Bill Cosby sex assault case adjourns without verdict
Jurors in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case, weighing charges that could send him to prison for the rest of his life, drilled down Tuesday on what the TV star said happened inside his suburban Philadelphia home and how he characterized his relationship with the accuser. But they didn't come up with a verdict, leaving them tired and spent after a long day in the jury room.
