Jury has verdict for Phoenix woman in death of young cousin
Jurors say they have a verdict in the murder trial of an Arizona woman charged in the death of a 10-year-old girl who was locked in a small plastic storage box. The jury was set to announce its decision on Monday afternoon in the case against Sammantha Allen, who is accused of helping her husband lock Ame Deal in a box that was left outside overnight as punishment in July 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|50 years after Loving: Interracial couples stil...
|Jun 13
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|Trikebikergirl
|16
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May '17
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May '17
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May '17
|Another good nurse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC