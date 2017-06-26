Interviews set for Yuma County Superior Court vacancy
Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Friday that members of his executive staff will conduct on-site interviews for candidates who have applied for judicial vacancies on the Superior Courts in Yuma County, Yavapai County and Mohave County. There are four applicants for the Yuma County Superior Court vacancy, and those interviews have been scheduled for Thursday at the Yuma County Justice Center, 250 W. 2nd St., in Historic Courthouse Room 316.
