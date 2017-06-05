Friendliness still alive and well in Yuma
Maybe it wasn't prudent for an 80-year-old man to travel to Mexico over the Memorial Day weekend to get his teeth fixed. Some people thought I was crazy, but when I looked at my dental bill for $12,000 and found out that I could get my teeth fixed in Mexico for $4,000, I threw caution to the wind and bought an airline ticket.
