Fire House Facts 6-25-17
Including: A fire in a condo backyard, a cooking grease stove top fire, a vehicle fire, a BBQ grill fire, and various alarms Including: Called to assist with a small brush fire under 4th Avenue Bridge on the California side of the river Including: 1 involving a vehicle in a canal, 2 involving semi-trucks, 1 involving a pedestrian, and 3 involving walls or fences Including: 26 for difficulty breathing, 21 for chest pain, 32 for falls, 9 for unconscious people, 7 seizure cases, 6 possible stroke cases, 4 for intoxicated persons, 4 for drug overdoses, 13 for people with psychiatric problems, 1 for heat illness/dehydration, 5 for medical alarms, 2 for children locked in vehicles, 2 for allergic reactions, 2 for choking, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for dog bites, 6 for man down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for bad headaches, 5 for assaults, 12 for abdominal ... (more)
