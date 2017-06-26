Fire at air station injures 2 Marines working on aircraft
Authorities say a sudden burst of fire at a Marine Corps air station has injured two Marines who were performing routine aircraft maintenance. The Marine Corps says the fire erupted after 10 p.m. Sunday at Air Station Miramar in the San Diego area.
