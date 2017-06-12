Fans gather in Pittsburgh for Penguins' Stanley Cup parade
Hundreds of fans had lined up before dawn Wednesday along downtown Pittsburgh streets and in Point State Park for a parade to celebrate the Penguins' Stanley Cup championship. Planners say as many as 500,000 people could turn out, surpassing the estimated 400,000 who attended last year's celebration, which was the biggest for any of the team's five Stanley Cup championships.
