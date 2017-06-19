Family recalls loving nature of Seattle mom killed by police
Friends and family members say the 30-year-old pregnant woman shot and killed by police this week was so much more than authorities' account of an unstable person who confronted two officers with kitchen knives and had previous run-ins with the law. The Seattle woman was kind and caring, and "if you met her, you would be drawn in," said her older sister, Monika Williams.
