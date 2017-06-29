Family of Arizona man fatally shot by...

Family of Arizona man fatally shot by police awarded $1.5M

14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The Phoenix City Council approved a $1.5 million settlement with the family of an unarmed man who was shot and killed by a Phoenix police officer in 2014. The Arizona Republic reports the city council approved the settlement Wednesday on a 7-2 vote in the case of 34-year-old Rumain Brisbon who was shot by officer Mark Rine on Dec. 2, 2014, in an apartment-complex parking lot.

