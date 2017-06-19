Fabulous Faedo: Florida's ace stymies TCU in 3-0 CWS victory

Alex Faedo limited TCU to two singles and struck out 11 in seven innings, and Florida posted its first College World Series shutout since 1991 with a 3-0 win Sunday night. Faedo, the Detroit Tigers' first-round draft pick this month, had at least one strikeout each inning and retired 10 in a row before turning the game over to closer Michael Byrne to start the eighth.

